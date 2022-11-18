ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla said teams have repaired two of the three leaks and the third leak should be repaired shortly. Crews are going to begin to shut off valves throughout the city in order to pressurize the system. Once one section is pressurized, they will move to the next section. Once pressure is held per section, samples will be collected and sent off for testing.

ZAVALLA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO