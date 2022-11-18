Read full article on original website
City asks Zavalla residents to check status of water at home as service broadly restored
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla believes all water is restored. However, city officials said they need residents to test their faucets to ensure service is restored at their residence. If running water has not been restored, please contact city hall at 936-897–3311.
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla said teams have repaired two of the three leaks and the third leak should be repaired shortly. Crews are going to begin to shut off valves throughout the city in order to pressurize the system. Once one section is pressurized, they will move to the next section. Once pressure is held per section, samples will be collected and sent off for testing.
