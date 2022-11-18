ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SFGate

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
UTAH STATE
SFGate

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said. The gunman was...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
SFGate

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SFGate

Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament's Beach Division on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games.
FORT MYERS, FL
SFGate

Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
INGLEWOOD, CA

