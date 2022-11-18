ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gov. Lee appoints new Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Dr. Ralph Alvarado will be appointed as the new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). Effective Jan. 16, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. Dr. McDonald is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Friday stores abandon midnight openings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gone are the days when shoppers would head to the stores at midnight on Black Friday. Nowadays, with many shoppers looking to Cyber Monday, some big box stores are waiting until the sun rises to start the day. Others, like Walmart, aren't even opening past their regular hours.
TENNESSEE STATE

