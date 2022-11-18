Read full article on original website
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Gov. Lee appoints new Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Dr. Ralph Alvarado will be appointed as the new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). Effective Jan. 16, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. Dr. McDonald is a...
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
TN Gov. Lee announces $3.2 billion investment for manufacturing facility in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and LG Chem officials announced Monday the plan to invest about $3.2 billion towards a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. The TN Department of Economic & Community Development...
Travel & Leisure names Gaylord Opryland Resort best Christmas light display in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel & Leisure named Gaylord Opryland Resort the best Christmas light display in the state of Tennessee. The travel magazine based in New York City made a curated list of the best Christmas light displays in every state from coast to coast. Christmas at Nashville's...
Black Friday stores abandon midnight openings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gone are the days when shoppers would head to the stores at midnight on Black Friday. Nowadays, with many shoppers looking to Cyber Monday, some big box stores are waiting until the sun rises to start the day. Others, like Walmart, aren't even opening past their regular hours.
