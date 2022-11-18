Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, of the 3000 block of North Peoria Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
newschannel20.com
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
newschannel20.com
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
newschannel20.com
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
newschannel20.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
newschannel20.com
New inmate mail policy in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a new mail policy for inmates in Macon County. Effective on December 1, HomeWAV and Macon County will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind. TextBehid will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility.
newschannel20.com
Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
newschannel20.com
Police respond to I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. We're told the crash happened at milepost 102, just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area. Officials say traffic is down to one inside lane and moving slowly. ISP says Traffic...
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
newschannel20.com
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
newschannel20.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
newschannel20.com
Light up the park returns to Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Light up the park is returning to Chatham this year. The Chatham Tradition will start on November 25, and continue through December 25. The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. The Chatham Community Park will be decorated...
newschannel20.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
newschannel20.com
Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
newschannel20.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
newschannel20.com
SFD responds to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Friday night. Crews responded to the 1900 block of South State Street around 11:30 p.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
newschannel20.com
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
newschannel20.com
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
newschannel20.com
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
