Chiefs coach compares Travis Kelce to Chargers’ Keenan Allen

By PJ Green
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are giving some high praise to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense.

On Thursday, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt likened Chargers receiver Keenan Allen to the Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce because of the suddenness in the way they both run routes.

“He may not be the fastest, but the way he plays and how he creates separation is just Kelce,” Merritt said. “On the field, he has a way to get in and out of breaks.”

“His suddenness in and out, stop and go, is something that we haven’t faced.”

Allen has only played in two games this season due to a hamstring injury. Chargers WR Mike Williams has also not played in the last two games due to an ankle injury.

Both returned to practice this week in a limited capacity.

Merritt also had a unique comparison for Williams.

“When Michael Jordan was scoring 60 points,” Merritt said with a laugh.

“It’s like, ‘Ok, I’m covering him but what else can I do?’ You know? You’re right there in his face, you’re right into his chest. It’s only great coverage if you can get the ball out, and so my process for these young men to grasp is to not only be in position to make the plays, but then once you’re in position can you complete the assignment and own those throws.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also helps these talented receivers look good with his throwing ability and running back Austin Ekeler adds another dimension to the offense as well.

“30’s going to be first thing I put up on Wednesday, yesterday morning was everybody needs to know who 30 is. Linemen included. That’s how much we respect him and how good he is.”

The Chiefs will be looking to stop all of these weapons as they go to LA on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO
