AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to remind hunters to report their harvest during the upcoming antlerless deer season, Nov. 24-27. Texas requires a mandatory report for any antlerless deer harvested during the four-day doe season and any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, and muzzleloader seasons. Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in the 21 counties listed below must report their harvest to TPWD using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO