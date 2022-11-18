Read full article on original website
Report Your Deer Harvest During Upcoming Antlerless Season
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to remind hunters to report their harvest during the upcoming antlerless deer season, Nov. 24-27. Texas requires a mandatory report for any antlerless deer harvested during the four-day doe season and any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, and muzzleloader seasons. Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in the 21 counties listed below must report their harvest to TPWD using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.
Texas Adds Non Farm Jobs
Last month, Texas added a total of 49,500 nonfarm jobs. Texas employment first surpassed the pre-COVID level in Nov. 2021. From October 2022, the state set new employment highs each month, marking 12 consecutive record-setting job counts. Texas’s total nonfarm employment reached 13,630,000 in Oct. The Texas economy has added 694,200 positions since October 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in Oct., the lowest since the Feb. 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.
Expect Heavy Holiday Traffic
AAA expects over four million Texans to travel 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving. That figure is 1% more than last year and about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. In addition, air travel is up nearly 6% from 2021 in Texas, with more than 238,000 leisure travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.
DPS Is Working Thanksgiving
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure people can get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will work from Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27. They will look for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
