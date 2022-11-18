ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans DL Jeffery Simmons back after missing one game

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Jeffery Simmons back for their Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed one game with an ankle injury.

Simmons wasn’t included among the Titans’ list of inactive players. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report Wednesday after sitting out Tennessee’s 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Packers will have wide receiver Randall Cobb available after activating him from injured reserve.

Cobb has missed Green Bay’s past four games with a high ankle sprain.

The Titans won’t have kicker Randy Bullock (calf), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and center Ben Jones (concussion). All of them already had been ruled out Wednesday.

Tennessee signed Josh Lambo to the practice squad Tuesday and activated him Wednesday to handle the kicking duties in this game.

Also inactive for the Titans are cornerback Elijah Molden, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Molden had been listed as questionable Wednesday with a groin injury.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve Thursday, a move that means he must miss at least four games. The Titans added wide receiver C.J. Board to their active roster.

Green Bay’s list of inactive players includes cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Campbell (knee) and Doubs (ankle) already had been ruled out Wednesday, while Jean-Charles (ankle) had been listed as doubtful. Campbell is missing a third straight game and Doubs is sitting out a second straight game.

The Packers will have offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Elgton Jenkins available. Both had been listed as questionable.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's

DENVER (AP) — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn’t quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery.” What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as “The Big Bamboozle.” Walker wasn’t exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he was long gone by the time the trade blossomed for the Cowboys after Jones and Jimmy Johnson drafted Emmitt Smith, Alexander Wright, Russell Maryland, Alvin Harper, Dixon Edwards, Robert Jones, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson on their way to three Super Bowl parades.
DENVER, CO
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games. Marco Anthony hit the first of two free throws with 4:37 left to give Utah a three-point lead, 45-42, but Davis answered from deep to tie the game, and Smith put back an offensive rebound to give the Bulldogs the lead with three minutes left then pushed the lead to five, 52-47 with just under two minutes left. Davis finished with 18 points to lead Mississippi State (6-0) and D.J. Jeffries added 10 points and seven rebounds.
FORT MYERS, FL
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Michigan joins Ohio St. in 900-club

Moving toward the latest monumental matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the Big Ten rivals share another Associated Press college football poll milestone. Michigan became the second school, joining Ohio State, to appear in at least 900 rankings since the media poll started in 1936. The Wolverines were ranked third and the Buckeyes second, behind No. 1 Georgia, on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State has been ranked 963 times — that’s 79% of all AP polls. Michigan’s 900 appearances represent 74% of all polls.
EAST LANSING, MI
