This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
thedigestonline.com
Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College
Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
Phillymag.com
Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced
The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Seeks Volunteers for First Night Celebration
First Night OCNJ is seeking volunteers to assist at various venues during Ocean City’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31. Anybody interested in helping is asked to visit firstnightocnj.com for more information and to complete this form. All-inclusive admission buttons for anybody who would like to...
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | After 40 years leading Thanksgiving giveaway, Stormin' Norman Oliver passes the turkey torch
Up to 100,000 people - many of them senior citizens and families in need - have been fed a Thanksgiving dinner over four decades of the Stormin' Norman Oliver Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Tuesday's visit to about a dozen senior high-rises was the last one led by the former City Council...
Birch Grove Park in Northfield NJ Being Stocked With Trout Today
Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today - approximately 190 fish!. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11
Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
ocnjdaily.com
Shooting Island Restoration Project to Enter Next Phase
A living shoreline that will help protect Ocean City from coastal storms and sea level rise is the longest of its kind in the state. In 2019, the first phase of the flood resiliency project to restore the 100-plus-acre Shooting Island was completed. And now, steps are underway to make phases 2 and 3 happen.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
New Jersey Globe
Mantua set to pardon Layton for missed meetings
The Mantua township committeeman at the center of an investigation into the death of first responder dog appears to be getting a reprieve from his political allies. Sean Layton, who also serves as the Gloucester County fire marshal, missed township committee meetings in July, August and September while dealing with the fallout of K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever that died in a county-issued vehicle, allegedly after leaving the dog in his car overnight during scorching temperatures.
roi-nj.com
Camden city, county have lowest unemployment rates in history of record-keeping
The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development released data that highlights how Camden County and Camden city’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest levels ever in the month of September. According to the state LWD report from Nov. 2, Camden City’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, while the county’s fell to 3% in September 2022. In July 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 22% for the city and 16.2% for the county.
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
WDEL 1150AM
Funeral arrangements announced for former Wilmington Councilwoman
Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center, City Council announced this weekend. Gray's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. November 30th at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 2013 Gilpin Avenue.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
ocnjdaily.com
Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches
Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast.
