Ocean City, NJ

thedigestonline.com

Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College

Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced

The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Seeks Volunteers for First Night Celebration

First Night OCNJ is seeking volunteers to assist at various venues during Ocean City’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31. Anybody interested in helping is asked to visit firstnightocnj.com for more information and to complete this form. All-inclusive admission buttons for anybody who would like to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Shooting Island Restoration Project to Enter Next Phase

A living shoreline that will help protect Ocean City from coastal storms and sea level rise is the longest of its kind in the state. In 2019, the first phase of the flood resiliency project to restore the 100-plus-acre Shooting Island was completed. And now, steps are underway to make phases 2 and 3 happen.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mantua set to pardon Layton for missed meetings

The Mantua township committeeman at the center of an investigation into the death of first responder dog appears to be getting a reprieve from his political allies. Sean Layton, who also serves as the Gloucester County fire marshal, missed township committee meetings in July, August and September while dealing with the fallout of K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever that died in a county-issued vehicle, allegedly after leaving the dog in his car overnight during scorching temperatures.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Camden city, county have lowest unemployment rates in history of record-keeping

The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development released data that highlights how Camden County and Camden city’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest levels ever in the month of September. According to the state LWD report from Nov. 2, Camden City’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, while the county’s fell to 3% in September 2022. In July 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 22% for the city and 16.2% for the county.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Funeral arrangements announced for former Wilmington Councilwoman

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center, City Council announced this weekend. Gray's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. November 30th at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 2013 Gilpin Avenue.
WILMINGTON, DE
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches

Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

