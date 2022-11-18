Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reaching the Heart Through Global Translation EffortGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
alaskasnewssource.com
Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is in the crosshairs of a potent storm system going into the Thanksgiving holiday. A wind gust of 81 mph hit Hydaburg at 10:47 this morning. Also seeing a gust to 78 mph near Thorne Bay and flooding reports for Ward Lake out of Ketchikan, as they have seen heavy rain bring water over trails. 1.5 inches has fallen since midnight today.
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic Valley star to be turned on remotely for first time
Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. If you have yet to make any Thanksgiving plans yet this year, Frontline Mission will be serving meals from 11am - 2pm at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Center in Wasilla. Incumbents Dunleavy, Murkowski, Peltola hold in 2022 midterms.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Nov. 22, 2022
“We appreciate that schools are the heart and soul of the community for the staff, for the parents, for the kids, the relationships that have been built,” Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson said. “So when we talk about numbers whether it’s dollars or numbers of students we’re not making light of the amazing thing that happen here at Abbott Loop every day.”
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Yupik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciungun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yupik heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. Alaska's economic...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasnewssource.com
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Susitna Elementary Students learn why the moon is always changing shape
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Susitna Elementary School in Anchorage made the sounds of a thunderstorm rumble through their school. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by to show them how storms, no matter how big or small, are all made up of the same things.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly passes largest budget in Anchorage’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two big items were passed by the Anchorage Assembly last night which include the 2023 budget and an ordinance that eliminates parking minimums over Title 21 as a building requirement. The budget went through several work sessions along with two public hearings. Back in October, Mayor...
alaskasnewssource.com
No more cohorts: ASD hires enough drivers to fully staff busses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than three months of bus driver shortages, the Anchorage School District will dissolve the bussing cohort system and return to fully-staffed bus service beginning Dec. 5. In an email to parents, ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt wrote that transportation services for students will be altered...
alaskasnewssource.com
A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October.
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October.
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Ana Jager wins 800-mile Arizona Trail race to secure triple crown in bikepacking series
Anchorage’s Ana Jager is doing a fine job of following in the bike tracks of her “hometown hero” Lael Wilcox. Earlier this month, Jager capped her first full season of bikepacking by winning the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race after more than 12 days on the trail. Offering...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Food Bank of Alaska looks to distribute 8,000 turkeys at one-day Thanksgiving Blessing Event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside the Mountainview Community Center the line snaked out the door and inside a steady stream of people were getting ready for Thanksgiving Day, picking up frozen turkeys and all the fixings. The annual Thanksgiving Blessing is put on by the Food Bank of Alaska. It...
