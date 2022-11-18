Read full article on original website
North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas. A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home. Twoshields...
Mobile meats lab visits, educates students in southwest North Dakota
NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in southwest North Dakota are learning about meat processing thanks to a mobile meats lab. The lab is made possible through partnerships between Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Roughrider Area Career and Tech Center, and Southwest CTE Academy. It will be available to students...
More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th. So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother...
ND invests $1.2 million in coal research
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Are there even more uses for coal? The state of North Dakota is investing money to find out. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, a board made up of Governor Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is investing $1.2 million to gather information about critical minerals and rare earth elements in North Dakota coal mines. Rare earth elements are used in electronics and are primarily sourced from China.
Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus. Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental...
ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week. Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.
Medicaid initiative launches to raise awareness
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ND Health and Human Services launched the Faces of Medicaid initiative to raise awareness of the impacts that the ND Medicaid program has had on people. It says about 130,000 North Dakotans currently qualify for health coverage through ND’s Medicaid programs. The initiative features four...
Local Native football players invited to play in Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KMOT) – Eleven football players with connections to tribal nations in North Dakota received invitations to play in the 2022 Indigenous Bowl at the U.S. Bank Stadium in December. Three players from St. John, two players from Dunseith and two players from Turtle Mountain Community High School were...
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the flurry of news surrounding Election Day, here’s one issue you may have missed. The North Dakota lawmaker who was implicated in wrongdoing in the $1.8 million cost overrun at the Attorney General’s office has published a conflicting report. After Wayne Stenehjem passed...
