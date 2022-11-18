ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas. A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home. Twoshields...
BUFFALO, NY
KFYR-TV

Mobile meats lab visits, educates students in southwest North Dakota

NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in southwest North Dakota are learning about meat processing thanks to a mobile meats lab. The lab is made possible through partnerships between Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Roughrider Area Career and Tech Center, and Southwest CTE Academy. It will be available to students...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

ND invests $1.2 million in coal research

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Are there even more uses for coal? The state of North Dakota is investing money to find out. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, a board made up of Governor Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is investing $1.2 million to gather information about critical minerals and rare earth elements in North Dakota coal mines. Rare earth elements are used in electronics and are primarily sourced from China.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week. Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.
ASHLEY, ND
KFYR-TV

Medicaid initiative launches to raise awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ND Health and Human Services launched the Faces of Medicaid initiative to raise awareness of the impacts that the ND Medicaid program has had on people. It says about 130,000 North Dakotans currently qualify for health coverage through ND’s Medicaid programs. The initiative features four...

