Spokane, WA

Kevin James to perform at Fox Theater in March

By Will Wixey
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kevin James is coming to Spokane on March 26!

James, one of the most successful comedians of all time, is heading to the Lilac City as part of his “Irregardless Tour”

Kevin’s been Emmy-nominated for performance in The King of Queens, and has starred in dozens of hit blockbuster comedies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, and many more.

He’s also done voice work in hit animated films like Hotel Transylvania, Monster House and Barnyard.

You can see Kevin James live at the Fox Theater on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

