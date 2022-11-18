When coach Keith Dambrot predicted that Duquesne’s basketball game Wednesday night against winless Alabama State would be “a hard game,” he wasn’t kidding. “They beat us up on the boards,” Dambrot said following the injury-riddled Dukes’ 75-57 victory at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. “We haven’t really gotten crushed up like that. … We’ve got a lot of work to do to become the team we want to become, but we’re capable.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO