Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union aims to prevent Bishop Canevin from defending WPIAL Class A title
A season ago, the Bishop Canevin Crusaders completed a turnaround from 1-9 in 2019 to WPIAL champions in Class A under then second-year coach Richard Johnson. Not only did the Crusaders win the second football championship in school history in 2021, but they brought most of the roster back for the 2022 season, with only a few losses to graduation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls, Steel Valley to meet in clash of WPIAL Class 2A powerhouses
Last season, Beaver Falls had a WPIAL championship experience to forget. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times — a WPIAL record for a championship game — in a loss to Serra Catholic on the North Shore. That experience has turned into a rallying cry for Beaver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie plays up Belle Vernon’s chances in WPIAL championship game
The Birdie wants to set something straight about Belle Vernon on the eve of the WPIAL Class 3A championship. “They’re not playing down,” Westmoreland’s prep football professor said, shaking his head. “You Leopard fans need to realize the opposite is true: The team is where it belongs. They didn’t play up.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2022: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Avonworth
Dylan Bourque made 28 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Avonworth in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night. Emilio Laracuente, Carson Paglia, Chaise Caldararo and Sam DiGaetano scored for North Catholic (6-1-1). Ryan Berry had a pair of assists. Danny Mack made 21 saves for Avonworth (6-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2022: North Hills rallies for OT win
Owen Sroka scored 56 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback as North Hills defeated Blackhawk, 5-4, in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night. North Hills (6-0-1) trailed 4-2 in the third period, but goals by Tony Kiger and Johnathan Troskey forced overtime. Kiger had a hat trick. Jacob Hofer scored twice for Blackhawk (2-4-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge grad Maddy Moore prepared to help young Seton Hill women's basketball team in any way necessary
On the Seton Hill women’s basketball roster, Maddy Moore is listed as a senior, but the Apollo-Ridge grad feels like she’s just getting started. After appearing in a handful of games as a freshman, Moore’s sophomore season was washed away when the covid-19 pandemic halted all PSAC winter sports. Last season, Moore was contributing regularly, playing about nine minutes a game and averaging 3.5 points, until she suffered a torn plantar fascia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success
Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program. For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch boys will rely on biggest strength: Depth
There was no need for Knoch boys basketball coach Alan Bauman to apply any extra pressure. What the Knights needed were honest expectations for the season ahead. Not returning many starters from last season’s team will mean a lot of fresh faces in new roles. “We’ve been talking a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kiski Area girls coach foresees ‘formidable team’
There have been some lean years during the past decade in girls basketball at Kiski Area, but a 9-13 record a year ago represents the most victories since the team went 16-7 during the 2011-12 season, the most recent time the Cavaliers reached the WPIAL playoffs. Armed with four starters...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich
It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout
The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt football player pleads to reduced charge of harassment
Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a summary harassment charge stemming from allegations that he assaulted the mother of his child. Hayes, a Westinghouse graduate, was sentenced to time served — a day at Allegheny County Jail — by Magisterial District Judge Nicholas Martini.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mandy Steele steps down as Fox Chapel councilwoman to take state House seat
Fox Chapel Councilwoman Mandy Steele has stepped down from her elected post to accept another one. Steele, a Democrat in her first term on council, defeated defeated Republican Ted Tomson of Fawn in the general election for the State House’s 33rd District. Steele, 44, will represent the newly drawn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne improves to 5-1 with bruising win over Alabama State
When coach Keith Dambrot predicted that Duquesne’s basketball game Wednesday night against winless Alabama State would be “a hard game,” he wasn’t kidding. “They beat us up on the boards,” Dambrot said following the injury-riddled Dukes’ 75-57 victory at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. “We haven’t really gotten crushed up like that. … We’ve got a lot of work to do to become the team we want to become, but we’re capable.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne
Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's Tevin Brewer hits floater with 1 second left to defeat North Florida, 83-82
Keith Dambrot will gladly accept Duquesne’s 83-82 victory Monday night against North Florida. It was his team’s fourth in five games, and Duquesne now has a chance to come out of November with as many victories (six) as the Dukes managed through the entirety of the 2021-2022 season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Historical society house tour; breakfast with Santa; Irwin junior council members
Norwin Historical Society holds holiday house tour. For the first time since the pandemic, the Norwin Historical Society will be able to hold its Homes for the Holidays House Tour in person from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be a tour of six homes — new and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa needs help: You can ‘adopt’ a senior for Christmas...
