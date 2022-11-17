Read full article on original website
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived to the area, just east of State...
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
Man injured in Cass County car crash
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital. It happened on Saturday, November 19 at 4:59 p.m. on M-60. Deputies say an 18-year-old Cassopolis man was headed east on M-60 when he swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in the road, lost control, and slid off the roadway.
Suspect in custody after standoff at apartment in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
South Bend Police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are investigating a suspicious death early Monday morning. Police were called out to the 3300 block of Douglas Road just before 8 a.m. for a man who was reportedly down. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the parking...
One man killed, second man hospitalized after shooting on South 6th St. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a deadly shooting in Elkhart. It was just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1700 block of South 6th Street. Elkhart police officers arrived and found two men...
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
