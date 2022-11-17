ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

WNDU

Michigan City man killed in crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man injured in Cass County car crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital. It happened on Saturday, November 19 at 4:59 p.m. on M-60. Deputies say an 18-year-old Cassopolis man was headed east on M-60 when he swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in the road, lost control, and slid off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Suspect in custody after standoff at apartment in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
ELKHART, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
MISHAWAKA, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

