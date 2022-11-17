FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO