ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Texans bench Davis Mills, Kyle Allen expected to start in Week 12

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will not start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mills' struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to make a change heading into Week 12. Kyle Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will start on Sunday. In 10 games this season, Mills has completed 203 of 328 pass attempts (61.9%) for 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals

Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?

The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Darrell Henderson claimed by Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams earlier in the week and has now been claimed by the Jaguars. Exactly how much he will factor into the Jacksonville backfield is unclear. He will likely compete with JaMycal Hasty for the backup role behind sophomore star Travis Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) sitting out Wednesday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is officially out after initially being listed as doubtful. Doug McDermott, Keita Bates-Diop, and Romeo Langford will have more minutes available off the bench with Richardson sidelined. numberFire's models project McDermott for 24.6 minutes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy