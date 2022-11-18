Read full article on original website
Here's how you can help a Metro East animal rescue clear its shelter for the holidays
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — With Thanksgiving in just a few days, an East St. Louis animal rescue is inviting you to foster a dog for the holiday and clear their shelter. Gateway Pet Guardians is hosting its annual "Slumber Pawty" program, encouraging families to foster dogs through the holiday season in an effort to give the rescue dogs a break from life in the shelter, according to a news release.
After St. Louis teen's death, Florida seeking fine of more than $250K against freefall ride operator
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture announced a fine "exceeding $250,000" against the operator of a ride after a St. Louis teen fell to his death in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his...
13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday. Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.
Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday. Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.
Don't veer for deer. Deer mating season reaches peak in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s that time of year when we see deer all over the roads, and officials are urging Missouri drivers to be extra cautious. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, we are currently in the height of deer mating season, and it’s important to be extra vigilant at dawn and dusk.
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri man found by police Thursday
O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department was searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning. The man was found and located safe by police on Thursday evening. Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking...
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
East St. Louis brothers convicted in 2020 kidnapping
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two East St. Louis men were convicted by a federal jury Thursday on kidnapping charges. Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, were found guilty of the kidnapping of Kein Eastman that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020. The verdict comes after a six-day jury trial.
Police: Armed suspect fatally shot by officers in O'Fallon, Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. — Police fatally shot a barricaded subject after a standoff in O'Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department, police responded to an assault call at 2:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Longfellow Circle. Police arrived to find that a...
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
Man involved in fatal 2019 Wellston shooting convicted of 2nd-degree murder
WELLSTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a man involved in the 2019 shooting death of a 64-year-old man in Wellston of second-degree murder Thursday. Tyrus Young was convicted Wednesday. On Thursday, the jury recommended a sentence of 20 years for second-degree murder, five years for armed criminal action and one year for tampering.
Here's why personal property tax bills have a 30% increase across Missouri
ST. LOUIS — It's sticker shock for car owners in Missouri!. Personal property tax bills, which are being mailed to people right now, are way up this year. Across the Show Me State, the Missouri State Tax Commission reports there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to last year.
Still need to do your holiday shopping? See how inflation is affecting price tags.
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is looking into how inflation will impact your holiday season and you may see higher costs on the price tag this year. Our team spoke with David Overfelt, president of the Missouri Retailers Association. “Inflation is biting into everybody's wallet,” he said....
High school soccer team helps clean schools amid custodian staffing shortages
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School District started the school year with over 60 custodial positions open, so one coach is getting his players to help. Francis Howell Central High School Soccer Coach Taylor Yocum's student-athletes in St. Charles County are hanging up their cleats and picking up a mop.
