Lexington, NC

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lexington convenience store owner up for parole

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 6 days ago

A man sentenced to life in prison for the 1997 murder of a convenience store owner in Lexington may soon be released on parole.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is considering the case of Sethy Tony Seam who was convicted in 1999 of first-degree murder of Harold King, the owner of King Supermarket on Biesecker Road in Lexington.

According to court records, in 1997 Seam and co-defendant Freddie Van were arrested for the murder and attempted armed robbery at the convenience store where Van shot and killed King.

Seam was originally sentenced for first-degree murder with a prison sentence of life without parole. But in 2012 the United States Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

Seam and Van were 16 years old when they were arrested and charged as adults.

The State of North Carolina responded to the U.S. Supreme Court decision by offering those convicted of life in prison as a juvenile an option for parole after 25 years of incarceration.

Due to the decision in 2017 Seam was resentenced to life in prison with the possibly of parole after 25 years.

Van pleaded guilty in 1999 to second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to spend between 27 and 34 years in prison. He was released on parole in January after serving over 22 years.

Seam’s parole release is being considered under the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision and you will be notified within 10 days of that decision,” said a written statement from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission

The commission stated that although the state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed after Oct. 1, 1994, they have the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Comments / 5

BAMUZ_
6d ago

Just never sits right when someone who took someone’s life—and not for a legitimate reason—gets to enjoy life and live free when their victim doesn’t and won’t get a second chance..

Reply
4
Debra Porterfield
6d ago

I TOTALLY agree!!! The life that was taken NEVER gets another chance but the KILLER does.......it's DEFINITELY NOT RIGHT for the VICTIM & NEITHER the VICTIM'S FAMILY & FRIENDS!!! The JUSTICE SYSTEM was BUILT for the CRIMINAL'S rights & NEVER for the LIFE of the INNOCENT!!!

Reply
3
Eric Hale
6d ago

I think he should have got the death ☠️ penalty.... if we actually still exacted people in this state. People don't fear the justice system anymore. 3 hots and a cot on tax prayers dime, not exactly justice for the people that died at other people's hands.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy