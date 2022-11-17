Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.
I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
