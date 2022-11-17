ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.

I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Black students who integrated St. Charles Parish public schools honored in new documentary

On Nov. 1, 1965, 15-year-old Ulysses Frontha entered the halls of Destrehan High School, one of about 43 Black students who began attending previously all-White public schools in St. Charles Parish. Amid racial division in Louisiana and much of the United States during the civil rights movement, the children volunteered to integrate the school system.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?

Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
MADISONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy