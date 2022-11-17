ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Scalise planning for GOP takeover of U.S. House

WASHINGTON – Looking out of his office window, the one next to the fireplace, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise points out how the curve of U.S. Capitol dome leads the eye to the Statue of Freedom at the very top. “The Capitol Dome, the Statue of Freedom, it continues...
Letters: Abortion was the key election issue, and voters punished Republicans

The most significant factor in the midterms was women outraged over the Dobbs decision. Decades ago, Republican leadership decided to make abortion an issue knowing their evangelical base would rally around them, and indeed they did. Throughout the years, anti-abortion foes waged war against women who fought back, determined to...

