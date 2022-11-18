ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been one week since now-former residents of the Budgetel Inn were suddenly evicted from their homes. Tammy Rogers, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren all have one more week booked to live at a Super 8 in Lookout Valley. After that,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy

UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
RINGGOLD, GA
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Events in Chattanooga

Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
CHATTANOOGA, TN

