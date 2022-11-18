UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO