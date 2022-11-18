Read full article on original website
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
WTVCFOX
Can Hamilton County 3rd graders pass a required reading test? UTC students aim to help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Under a new state law third graders in Tennessee are now required to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. As the state's new literacy retention rate continues to work its way into classrooms, we're asking how tutors aim to help students overcome this new challenge.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WTVCFOX
'Cold & callous:' Federal lawsuit filed against Hamilton Co. DA Wamp for Budgetel eviction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Budgetel resident against Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. “To me, this seems like a heavy hand of government slapping down the least among us," says attorney Robin Flores. The federal lawsuit is being filed by...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been one week since now-former residents of the Budgetel Inn were suddenly evicted from their homes. Tammy Rogers, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren all have one more week booked to live at a Super 8 in Lookout Valley. After that,...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
WTVCFOX
Home engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, HCOEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A home was completely engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM). They say a motorist reported heavy smoke and flames pouring out of a house at 1907 Suck Creek Road. Firefighters with the Walden's...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County family treated for smoke inhalation, house destroyed in fire Wednesday
HARRISON, Tenn. — A fire early Wednesday morning leaves a Harrison family without a home. According to the Hamilton County EMA, at 12:30 am, a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 6507 Cooley Road. Officials say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and the first...
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
WTVCFOX
As city council continues Airport Inn talks, one member feels quality is being sacrificed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In the wake of Chattanooga City Council passing the rezoning of the Airport Inn into multi-family housing, the topic of affordable housing surfaced again at Tuesday's meeting. What was a conversation on parking issues outside these types of housing units quickly evolved into a discussion on...
WTVCFOX
Early runoff voting starts Saturday in Ga., but not for any counties in our viewing area
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is a go for voters in Georgia's Senate runoff race -- but not for any of the northwest Georgia counties in our viewing area. On Monday, a Georgia appeals court denied the state's request to stop in-person early voting this Saturday, letting stand a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.
WTVCFOX
Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WTVCFOX
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
WTVCFOX
After victim's testimony, Rossville man headed to prison for molesting teen girl
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old Rossville man will spend the next several years in prison for molesting a teen girl over the course of several months. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt says the victim 'bravely' took the witness stand to testify against him at the trial for Edgar Charles Neely.
