ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Area man injured after single-vehicle crash

An area man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Furrow, 23, of West Liberty was westbound on State Route 287 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road, and striking a group of trees.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville

Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy