cwcolumbus.com
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
cwcolumbus.com
Groveport Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online delivery service. The two people pictured are accused of stealing the merchandise through an online grocery delivery service, with...
cwcolumbus.com
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
WSYX ABC6
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
cwcolumbus.com
Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
cwcolumbus.com
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New Holland Confiscates Drugs, Some Ready for Use
NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Police department reported that they have removed some drugs from the area after a traffic stop. New Holland Police department went to social media to aware locals that these drugs were found inside the town and from a local person. “These drugs and drug...
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
peakofohio.com
Area man injured after single-vehicle crash
An area man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Furrow, 23, of West Liberty was westbound on State Route 287 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road, and striking a group of trees.
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville
Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
