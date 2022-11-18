ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore woman jailed on trafficking charges

A November 8 traffic stop by Alabama State Troopers resulted in several charges, including two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, against a 26-year-old Atmore woman. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that troopers turned Kimbrianna Prescott over to jailers on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of a governmental operation.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
MOSS POINT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy