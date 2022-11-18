Read full article on original website
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
Atmore woman jailed on trafficking charges
A November 8 traffic stop by Alabama State Troopers resulted in several charges, including two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, against a 26-year-old Atmore woman. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that troopers turned Kimbrianna Prescott over to jailers on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of a governmental operation.
Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised...
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care.
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
Revisiting ’93 Mobile Amtrak derailment that killed 47 people amid new settlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1993, an Amtrak passenger train, known as the Sunset Limited, derailed just north of Mobile leaving 47 people dead and many more traumatized. On Nov. 21, 2022, a settlement was reached between Amtrak and opposing parties to restore Amtrak services, which were discontinued […]
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
