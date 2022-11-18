Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Related
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
I am excited to begin this letter before the Thanksgiving break congratulating School Board student representative Daania Sharifi, recipient of the 2022 Virginia School Boards Association Exhibitors Scholarship. This honor is bestowed upon exemplary school board student representatives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community service. We are proud of Daania for her service to launching thriving futures for every student in an inclusive environment.
cbs19news
Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Springwoods Elementary School Family Literacy Night
The Family Literacy Night held recently at Springwoods Elementary School brought parents, students, educators, and other educational support staff together for an enjoyable night of reading, learning, and fun. The evening was coordinated by Michelle Percy-Best, reading specialist at the school, who wanted to ensure parents came away with skills and strategies to support literacy learning and ways to promote interest and engagement with reading and books. While parents and students in grades K-2 joined educators in the cafeteria to practice using story ropes and other literacy activities, in the library, parents of students in grades 3-5 were provided ideas for increasing a young learner’s engagement to reading. Families also had the opportunity to sign up for library cards through the Prince William Public Library System.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week
Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open
Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. There are lots of events coming up around the greater Prince William area. Here are just a few of them… Don’t Miss Out!
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
dcnewsnow.com
Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After Eating THC Gummies
Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested Dorothy Annette Clements in October 2022 after a grand jury indicted her on charges related to the death of her 4-year-old son. Investigators said he ate THC gummies in May 2022. Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After …. Deputies...
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
Virginia House Candidate Combines Fundraising and Community Service
Earlier this week, Virginia House candidate Makya Little hosted a community service fundraiser in the newly drawn 19th House District in the form of a private screening of Marvel’s Wakanda Forever. Instead of focusing on donor participation, Little set her sights on corporations and community sponsors and invited area youth from underrepresented backgrounds to attend for free.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
Three UVA Health Community Medical Centers Receive an ‘A’ Grade Hospital Safety
UVA Health today announced its three community medical centers received ‘A’ grades for The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. Fall 2022 marks the fifth consecutive grading period that all three UVA Health community medical centers received an ‘A’ grade. The medical centers are among the top hospitals nationwide – and one of only 37 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive ‘A’ safety grades.
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper's Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
Culpeper turned out in the blistery Sunday weather to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols. There were even Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings!
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
TOUS les JOURS Opens Third Virginia Location in Gainesville
TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced that its third Virginia location is now open for business in Gainesville. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by first-time TOUS les JOURS franchisee and Gainesville resident Sung Dong Oh, along with partners Young Dong Oh and Yosoon Lee. Located at the bustling Virginia Gateway shopping center, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Gainesville community.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0