This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death
PHOENIX - In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers. "To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor...
12news.com
Family still searching for answers after loved one is killed in Phoenix
Victor Garcia was shot and killed near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive. The victim's family urges the public to submit any information related the to shooting.
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
KTAR.com
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14.
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
fox10phoenix.com
Burglary at Chandler neighborhood ends in deadly police shooting
According to police, the incident began as a burglary, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark spoke with a person who lives in the area about what she saw.
fox10phoenix.com
Owner of Ray's European Garage killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was shot and killed on the night of Nov. 20, just steps away from his girlfriend and granddaughter. Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Bethany Home avenues just after 10 p.m. A 9-1-1 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.
Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother
PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in west Phoenix Monday evening. Phoenix police said that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues to investigate a crash nearby. When officers arrived on the scene,...
AZFamily
Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
23-Year-Old Jasmin Garcia Romero Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred near the intersection of 16th and Mohave Streets, just south of Buckeye Road at around 3:30 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
News helicopter crash in North Carolina brings back memories of similar crash in Phoenix
The helicopter that crashed in Carlotte, North Carolina was carrying a meteorologist for CBS affiliate WBTV when the crash happened. The helicopter pilot also died in the crash. The incident has brought back some painful memories of a similar tragedy that happened in Phoenix 15 years ago. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.
AZFamily
Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale
Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale shooting rampage: Community gathers to remember victim
The shooting, which happened over the weekend, took the life of Gabe Sotelo. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
