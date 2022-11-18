ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death

PHOENIX - In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers. "To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Pinal County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Owner of Ray's European Garage killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was shot and killed on the night of Nov. 20, just steps away from his girlfriend and granddaughter. Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Bethany Home avenues just after 10 p.m. A 9-1-1 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale

Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BUCKEYE, AZ

