WALB 10
Play of the Week: Dontavious Broadnax Fumble Recovery TD
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week the play of the week comes from the Bainbridge Bearcats. In the second quarter, the Burke County Bears have the ball, it’s tipped out of the quarterbacks hands and the Bears big man makes a run for it. The bearcats are all over him, Tevin Moore tips it out again and It’s a fight for the ball. Bearcats linebacker Dontavious Broadnax comes out of the pile with it. I was a huge play for a big time defense that balled out. They held Burke County scoreless in the 44-0 shutout, earning them a trip to the quarterfinals this Friday night.
dawgnation.com
Mason Short: 5-star in-state sophomore already understands how tough his decision is going to be
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers up an intro story on 5-star sophomore OT. The near 6-foot-7 standout from Evans High near Augusta ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. 28 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
WRDW-TV
Blood donations needed now more than ever in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In fear of another blood shortage crisis, three local blood centers are urging people to donate during the holiday season. Historically, donor turnout drops to dangerous levels during winter months due to holidays, travel, visiting family and dangerous weather. A similar drop occurs in the summer months, as well.
wfxg.com
No Shave November: Jay Jefferies says early detection saved his life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - During "No Shave November", many people grow out their facial hair and try to raise money for groups that fight cancer. The other main goal is encouraging your loved ones to visit the doctor for regular checkups. FOX54 Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies says a test in August of last year helped to save his life.
WRDW-TV
Rather than hunting, one Augusta man sings to wild animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One attorney in Augusta has a cool morning routine. Almost every day for the past three months, he wakes up at dawn to sing to wild animals in the woods. But why is he doing this? We tagged along to find out more. Jacque Hawk has...
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
WRDW-TV
Lung cancer survivor rate increases, new report reveals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report by the American Cancer Society is offering some hope by showing how far research has come in the fight against lung cancer. Health experts call new data on survival rates “remarkable progress.”. The American Cancer Society says lung cancer is the deadliest...
WRDW-TV
T.W. Josey’s class of 1994 holds annual community feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For over 10 years now, T.W. Josey High School’s class of 1994 holds a community feast for everyone in the neighborhood to come together before Thanksgiving. This year marks the 13th anniversary since the tradition started. We stopped by to talk to organizers and volunteers...
WRDW-TV
Organizations see higher need for helpers this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With grocery prices increasing over the past few months, local organizations have several opportunities for volunteers to lend a helping hand. And that need will go beyond Thanksgiving and into Christmas and other holidays. We were at Golden Harvest to learn what you can do to...
WRDW-TV
High school aviation students take learning to new heights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are back in the skies with students at North Augusta High School. Before in class, they were learning aviation basics with a flight simulator. But now, the instructor, Travis Spears, is taking the kids to new heights with real-world experiences. We tagged along for the...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration. For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.
WRDW-TV
Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
Power will be out ‘for some time’ at South Augusta Food Lion after transformer crash
The doors to a South Augusta grocery store will remain closed for quite some time as power crews work to repair damage to the store's electrical system after a vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Leaders serve soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Gordon
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett, visited service members as they enjoyed a celebratory Thanksgiving meal this week. The meal was served by leaders from various Fort Gordon units.
WRDW-TV
After being shot, deputy leaves hospital in time for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty was released from the hospital Tuesday. Off-duty deputies came to the hospital to escort Michael Cole home in about 15 patrol cars. He’ll still need surgery to remove the bullet and have dental and skeletal reconstruction,...
WRDW-TV
After being shot, deputy finds support in journey to recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty could be home this week in time for the holidays. Michael Cole has been in the hospital after a suspect shot him in the face during a standoff. Considering the circumstances, he’s doing better than anyone expected.
WRDW-TV
Here’s how we can make a difference this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re enjoying friends and family this holiday weekend, remember this can be a tough time for some in our community. Here’s how can we help make a difference. This year Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations in Augusta, one being in the News 12 NBC 26 lobby. Our business office opens back up on Monday, and you can donate Monday through Dec. 14 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
