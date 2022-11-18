ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Big History at Stake For Lakewood Football This Week

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Pride runs deep in Lakewood, where the city and its namesake high school have an incredible athletic history. Nationally elite in baseball for much of the last seven decades since the school was founded, Lakewood High has plenty of great history on the gridiron as well. But they have an empty spot in the trophy case that they’ll try to fill Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host Northwood for the CIF-SS Division 8 football championship.
