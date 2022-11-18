Read full article on original website
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Pride runs deep in Lakewood, where the city and its namesake high school have an incredible athletic history. Nationally elite in baseball for much of the last seven decades since the school was founded, Lakewood High has plenty of great history on the gridiron as well. But they have an empty spot in the trophy case that they’ll try to fill Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host Northwood for the CIF-SS Division 8 football championship.
Amari Bailey sparks UCLA's big win over Pepperdine
Amari Bailey scored 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 and No. 19 UCLA rebounded with a 100-53 rout over Pepperdine on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.
