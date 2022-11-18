Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
Operation Turkey prepares thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey feeds and clothes people experiencing homelessness and those experiencing financial hardship in Austin and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day. It started in Austin almost 20 years ago and has expanded to seven states and 29 cities. This year, the goal is...
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
KVUE
Thanksgiving travel with SkySquad to assist those in need of a hand
Travel through the Austin airport is supposed to see record highs the day before Thanksgiving. SkySquad has been made to help those in need of an extra pair of hands.
Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
KVUE
Austinites hold vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and more than a dozen injured. In Austin, community members held a vigil to mourn the victims.
You don't need to burn your Thanksgiving meal for the Austin Turkey Trot
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving in Austin means one thing: the annual Turkey Trot. Frequently, people will view food-focused holidays as a means to restrict their food intake or to become worried about "burning off" their calories to make up for the excess food. This mindset is applied to traditions...
KVUE
One deadly intersection in Caldwell County has viewers asking for change
Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will has been called out to the intersection of FM 713 and 86 in McMahan too many times. He's calling for change.
AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
KVUE
ACL tickets go on presale Dec. 1
AUSTIN, Texas — It might be December, but it's always the season for Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival here!. Although the lineup for next year's festival hasn't been released yet, and won't be until around May 2023, you can buy your three-day ticket ahead of time!. To get...
KVUE
How to support someone with an eating disorder during the holidays from a dietitian
AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, but for those that struggle with an eating disorder, it's often the worst time of year. Adrien Paczosa, RD, LD, CEDRD-S, is the chief clinical officer at Nourish in Austin. Nourish is...
KVUE
Austin airport partners with SkySquad travel assistance service
If you're flying this holiday season, a new service could make life a little easier. Austin's airport now has a partnership with airport assistance service SkySquad.
Millions of dollars approved to improve food access in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County commissioners have approved a total of $4.9 million to increase access to food. They continue to see a high demand for convenient, affordable and delicious meals and this money will help provide exactly that. Travis County commissioners recently received an update on how the...
KVUE
KVUE to host Austin mayoral debate ahead of runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the Austin runoff election starts next week, on Thursday, Dec. 1, and runs through Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13. Voters will decide who will serve as the city's next mayor – State Rep. and Realtor Celia Israel or former Austin Mayor and former State Sen. Kirk Watson.
Austin nonprofit ECHO receives $2.5 million grant to end homelessness from Bezos fund
AUSTIN, Texas — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to assist in ending homelessness around Austin and Travis County. ECHO was selected as one of the 40 nonprofits by the Day 1 Families Fund, created in 2018...
Vigil held for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out
AUSTIN, Texas — To honor the five lives lost in a mass shooting at a queer bar in Colorado and other queer lives taken in violence, The Little Gay Shop in Austin held a vigil on Tuesday night. Given the nature of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, organizers...
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
Vandegrift HS marching band, dance company to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LEANDER, Texas — Texas will be represented in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by one of Central Texas' very own marching bands. The Vandegrift High School Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company was sent off to New York on Saturday to prepare for the annual parade this coming Thursday.
KVUE
