ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois safety rankings

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IC3e_0jEzcEbp00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. this week, and none of the three Rockford hospitals managed to score an ‘A’ grade .

In Illinois, 113 hospitals were rated. Of those, 30 hospitals received an ‘A’ grade; 25 scored a ‘B’; 50 received a ‘C’ grade; 7 earned a ‘D’; and one Chicago hospital received an ‘F’.

Overall, Illinois hospitals rank in the bottom half of the best patient care across the nation.

In Rockford, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, at 5666 E. State Street, received the highest safety rating and a ‘B’ grade.

UW Health SwedishAmerican, at 1401 E. State Street, received a ‘C’ grade.

Javon Bea Hospital scored a ‘D’.

Locally, Freeport’s FHN received an ‘A’ grade, and Beloit Memorial got a ‘C’.

Overall, Illinois is ranked 28th in the nation in hospital safety, according to the report. New Hampshire, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho were ranked as the best.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Street closures for Stoll on State

All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found

UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
WAUCONDA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado

On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.
CALEDONIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine

A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy.
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Two found dead in Mendota home

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy