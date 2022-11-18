Read full article on original website
Marie D Shaney
6d ago
there's plenty of jobs out there ! every establishment is hiring ! stop being so picky ! I worked during pandemic cleaning banks and I have cll luekmeia , get real folks get a job
Reply(1)
7
Al DeClub
6d ago
There are so many jobs out there if you do not have a job then you don't want a job and you're not looking for a job You're just sucking off the system
Reply
5
nofukstogive
5d ago
Um get a Job or as many jobs as it takes. No one is supposed to take care of you . You are an adult get a job
Reply
6
Comments / 14