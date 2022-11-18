ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 14

Marie D Shaney
6d ago

there's plenty of jobs out there ! every establishment is hiring ! stop being so picky ! I worked during pandemic cleaning banks and I have cll luekmeia , get real folks get a job

Reply(1)
7
Al DeClub
6d ago

There are so many jobs out there if you do not have a job then you don't want a job and you're not looking for a job You're just sucking off the system

Reply
5
nofukstogive
5d ago

Um get a Job or as many jobs as it takes. No one is supposed to take care of you . You are an adult get a job

Reply
6
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station

Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Didion Milling environment enforcement action filed by Wisconsin

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC. This, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

MADISON, Wis. - Hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 largely due to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy