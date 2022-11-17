Read full article on original website
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kaleb Foster, Lakewood Football. Lakewood’s rushing attack once again led the way...
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Scores Big Win
Marcus Tsohonis gave Long Beach State a glimpse of what the future can look like for the Beach as they search for their identity with a few new faces on the team. Tsohonis scored a game-high 20 points and had five steals as Long Beach State defeated St. Katherine 84-55 Saturday afternoon.
KEYT
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
CIF Cross Country: Long Beach Poly Girls Qualify For State!
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
USC QB Caleb Williams shares what UCLA did wrong in rivalry game
Caleb Williams on Saturday was introduced to the UCLA-USC rivalry, and the young quarterback put together a heck of a performance. Williams threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 32 yards and a score while leading his Trojans to a 48-45 win in a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
CIF Football: Lakewood Wins Dramatic Semifinal At Rancho Verde
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Of course it came down to the Lakewood defense. Throughout this tumultuous season, the Lakewood defense has been getting better every week and helped carry the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinals on Friday at Rancho Verde.
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO
College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we... The post Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 10 Corona Centennial (California)
Behind Duke commit Jared McCain, the Huskies look to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
From Poop Helicopters to Bell Thieves, USC-UCLA's Rivalry is a Legendary Prank War
In the Pac-12, there's a rivalry that's far from the oldest or most played in college football history. But what the clash between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins may lack in history makes up for with an abundance of something better: pranks. Even the most diehard of fans out...
College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs
The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes
Maybe you remember Melvin Dummar who, as the story goes, performed a compassionate act that reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes would never forget and which he would reward by bequeathing about $150 million worth of his estate. The post Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
