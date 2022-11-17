ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kaleb Foster, Lakewood Football. Lakewood’s rushing attack once again led the way...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Scores Big Win

Marcus Tsohonis gave Long Beach State a glimpse of what the future can look like for the Beach as they search for their identity with a few new faces on the team. Tsohonis scored a game-high 20 points and had five steals as Long Beach State defeated St. Katherine 84-55 Saturday afternoon.
KEYT

Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
SANTA ANA, CA
The 562

CIF Cross Country: Long Beach Poly Girls Qualify For State!

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Football: Lakewood Wins Dramatic Semifinal At Rancho Verde

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Of course it came down to the Lakewood defense. Throughout this tumultuous season, the Lakewood defense has been getting better every week and helped carry the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinals on Friday at Rancho Verde.
LAKEWOOD, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs

The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes

Maybe you remember Melvin Dummar who, as the story goes, performed a compassionate act that reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes would never forget and which he would reward by bequeathing about $150 million worth of his estate. The post Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy