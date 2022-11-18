ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beating inflation: Ways to get everything on your child’s wish list without breaking the bank

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The holidays are right around the corner. With inflation at an all-time high, some kids’ toys could break the bank or be out of stock.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty has been showing us several ways to save money this week. She explains how to get the biggest bang for your buck.

Moriarty first went to Good Will in Durban Crossing. The store is stocked with second-hand toys, sports gear, books and other presents. Some toys were gently used, while others were still in their original box.

Liz Morgan with Good Will said there are some things to look out for.

“You do wanna make sure it’s not missing — as well as you can tell — it’s not missing any pieces,” Morgan said. “If it’s not clean, can it be clean? Can you take the cover off?”

These tips can also go for online shopping.

Facebook Marketplace is a great tool to find holiday gifts at a cheaper price. We found several play sets, electric cars for kids and trampolines for a half the price.

When shopping online, it’s a little tough to check for missing pieces or quality of the product, but you should always ask those questions. Meet in person to pick up a product. Meet at a safe location, like outside a police station. Always inspect the product before handing over your money.

Another great gift, especially for young children, are books. We found hardcover books for $1.99 and paperbacks for 99 cents at Good Will.

“This is definitely a treasure trove of books that have been passed down and donated,” Morgan said.

While it can take some extra time digging and you may not always find what you’re looking for, it’s a great alternative that costs a lot less.

Another big perk of buying gifts second hand is it reduces shipping delays because you’re picking up in person. Shipping for retailers recently saw a price hike. The increases range between 95 cents and $6.45, according to USPS.

