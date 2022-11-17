FBI arrests Denton County fire chief; suit against department claims he stole firefighters' pension

Buy Now Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, left, stands near a fire engine at the Argyle Fire Department, along with other fire personnel, in this September 2020 file photo. DRC file photo

The FBI on Thursday arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, an FBI spokesperson says. A lawsuit filed against his department alleges he stole money from firefighters’ pension account.

FBI public information officer Melinda Urbina told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Hohenberger was arrested without incident roughly around 5 p.m. as he was returning from a flight.