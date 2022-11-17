FBI arrests Denton County fire chief; suit against department claims he stole firefighters' pension
The FBI on Thursday arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, an FBI spokesperson says. A lawsuit filed against his department alleges he stole money from firefighters’ pension account.
FBI public information officer Melinda Urbina told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Hohenberger was arrested without incident roughly around 5 p.m. as he was returning from a flight.
