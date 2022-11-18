The Chicago Cubs' offseason plans appear to be centered around their ability to land one of the top four available free-agent shortstops. Those shortstops are Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Correa has universally been viewed as the free agent shortstop that makes the most sense for the Cubs but questions remain over whether or not the team will be willing to offer a $300MM contract to the former Minnesota Twins' shortstop. The same caveat can be applied to Turner as the former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is also expected to receive an offer in the $300MM range.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO