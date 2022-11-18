Read full article on original website
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
The New York Yankees are locked into the rumor mill with renewed fervor so far during the 2022-23 offseason, but they still … can’t … really make any moves beyond Anthony Rizzo’s addition until Aaron Judge’s contract is settled. Some believe that day will come...
The Chicago Cubs' offseason plans appear to be centered around their ability to land one of the top four available free-agent shortstops. Those shortstops are Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Correa has universally been viewed as the free agent shortstop that makes the most sense for the Cubs but questions remain over whether or not the team will be willing to offer a $300MM contract to the former Minnesota Twins' shortstop. The same caveat can be applied to Turner as the former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is also expected to receive an offer in the $300MM range.
The New York Yankees’ 2022 season hid the skids midway through the year for numerous reasons, but the loss of the dynamic peak DJ LeMahieu brought to the first half certainly affected their ability to compete. LeMahieu played through a painful toe issue for a good deal of the...
Since his 8.6 bWAR 2019 season that culminated in him taking home National League MVP honors, Cody Bellinger has looked like a shell of his former self. So much so that the only team he's ever played for, the Los Angeles Dodgers, non-tendered him last week rather than pay him a salary likely to fall somewhere in the $20 million range in his final year of arbitration.
