CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
In Style

Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off

Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
Digital Trends

Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can

Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Elite Daily

$10 Off Candles For Bath & Body Works’ Early Black Friday Deals

Filling your home with the scent of freshly baked cookies or a fresh balsam tree during the holidays only enhances your holiday spirit. Luckily, the best Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday sales happening now include $10 off their popular three-wick candles. Along with candles, you can find...
SPY

Walmart’s Insale Early Black Friday Sale Keeps Getting Better (Updated)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is finally here and you know what that means! The holiday shopping season is upon us. And savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 25, the best Black Friday deals are already live and available to shop. That’s right — the best Walmart Black Friday deals of 2022 are already happening. Seriously, as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, Walmart has jumped the gun and released some truly insane early...

