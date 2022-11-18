ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hot97, Bronx BP provide special Thanksgiving dinner to Tracy Towers residents

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Hot 97 and the Bronx borough president's office collaborated to treat the residents of Tracy Towers to a special Thanksgiving dinner.\

Residents lined up with shopping carts and baskets to receive bags stuffed with mashed potatoes, green beans, and turkey!

"It's really an honor to be able to give love and receive love during this holiday season. I know it's cliche but that's really what it's all about," said Ebro, host of Hot97 radio. "Things are very expensive and families are strapped and us being able to deliver some much-needed food and joy goes a long way."

