Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley grocery stores well stocked for holiday shoppers despite supply chain issues
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People around Wisconsin are stocking up on Thanksgiving food just before the big day. The day before Thanksgiving is often seen as one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year. "You're probably going to see the grocery store being a busy place," Wisconsin Grocers Association...
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX ventures through the Village of Lena
LENA (WLUK) -- For the first snowy SKYFOX adventure of the season, our little drone went on over to the Village of Lena. The Oconto County village is located about 30 minutes north of Green Bay. The village has grown since its beginning days when it was known as Maple...
Fox11online.com
7 cats found frozen to death down the street from Oshkosh humane society
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Seven cats were found dead in Oshkosh Monday morning, after being abandoned in the cold. The cats were found frozen to death in two crates outside of the Ambulatory Surgical Center, within a few hundred feet of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. The humane society posted on...
Fox11online.com
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
Fox11online.com
College Avenue filled with wonder by Appleton's 51st annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Even after 51 years of the Appleton Christmas parade, tens of thousands continue to line up on college avenue to share excitement for the holidays. “It’s always exciting," Tommy Powers said, "It never disappoints. Never”. Some parade goers arrived several hours early to get a front...
Fox11online.com
Volunteers prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to deliver throughout Brown County
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Volunteers are responding to an increase in need as they prepare meals for families this Thanksgiving. Volunteers for Christian Outreach came together at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village Tuesday to prepare 3,000 meals. That's 1,000 more than they normally serve. Previously, Lambeau Field hosted Christian Outreach's Annual Ecumenical...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise...
Fox11online.com
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
Fox11online.com
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal
(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
Fox11online.com
Dreams come true as 10-year-old with rare cancer uses Wish to make Wisconsin cheese
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for making dreams come true, but a 10-year-old from North Carolina asked for something pretty unique. Most kids wish for a trip to Disney or the chance to meet with a celebrity -- but Maxx Ball, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma last year, wanted something different.
Fox11online.com
NICU babies dress up for Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Check out these tiny turkeys!. Parents of babies being treated in the NICU of St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay dressed up their little blessings ahead of Thanksgiving. The activity serves as a nice reminder that thankfulness can be found in the smallest of packages.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc's school board faces criticism for curriculum changes, superintendent hire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the board....
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County survey looks to find solutions to childcare and workforce gap
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc County is taking a closer look at available childcare in the community. Multiple organizations have teamed up to produce a survey for parents and care givers to take. This comes as national data indicates childcare can be a key factor in limiting workforce participation in terms...
