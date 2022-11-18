ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
SKYFOX ventures through the Village of Lena

LENA (WLUK) -- For the first snowy SKYFOX adventure of the season, our little drone went on over to the Village of Lena. The Oconto County village is located about 30 minutes north of Green Bay. The village has grown since its beginning days when it was known as Maple...
LENA, WI
7 cats found frozen to death down the street from Oshkosh humane society

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Seven cats were found dead in Oshkosh Monday morning, after being abandoned in the cold. The cats were found frozen to death in two crates outside of the Ambulatory Surgical Center, within a few hundred feet of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. The humane society posted on...
OSHKOSH, WI
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade

APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
APPLETON, WI
College Avenue filled with wonder by Appleton's 51st annual Christmas parade

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Even after 51 years of the Appleton Christmas parade, tens of thousands continue to line up on college avenue to share excitement for the holidays. “It’s always exciting," Tommy Powers said, "It never disappoints. Never”. Some parade goers arrived several hours early to get a front...
APPLETON, WI
Volunteers prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to deliver throughout Brown County

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Volunteers are responding to an increase in need as they prepare meals for families this Thanksgiving. Volunteers for Christian Outreach came together at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village Tuesday to prepare 3,000 meals. That's 1,000 more than they normally serve. Previously, Lambeau Field hosted Christian Outreach's Annual Ecumenical...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip

(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
OSHKOSH, WI
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal

(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
APPLETON, WI
NICU babies dress up for Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Check out these tiny turkeys!. Parents of babies being treated in the NICU of St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay dressed up their little blessings ahead of Thanksgiving. The activity serves as a nice reminder that thankfulness can be found in the smallest of packages.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
GREEN BAY, WI
Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
APPLETON, WI

