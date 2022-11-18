Sparta student’s wild imagination inspires award-winning art

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Inside Monica Olbert’s classroom, p int-size Picassos have the green light to let their imagination run wild.

“T hey are very eager learners, and they are all super creative and they all have favorite things they like to make,” Olbert said.

Every piece of art created in Olbert’s room hangs in the hallway of Sparta’s Southside Early Learning Center a nd is uploaded to Artsonia– the world’s largest online collection of student art. O ne piece is drawing attention nationwide.

“I t is the first time and I’ve been teaching for 25 years,” Olbert said.

Carter Kalember i s Artsonia’s “Artist of the Week”. The 5-year-old received more than 14,000 votes for this piece titled: “T exture Monster”.

Carter drew his inspiration from a book a nd learned this technique from his teacher who believes every one of her students can create a masterpiece.

“T hat’s my main goal, which is for them to never say I can’t do this. (It) is for them to embrace everything we do in here,” Olbert said.

When Carter’s award-winning piece is removed from the hallway, h e plans to proudly display it in a place of honor.

“I ’m going to hang it up in my room,” Kalember said.

The textured monster from his imagination will hang o n his wall. Not under his bed.

As Artsonia’s “Artist of the Week”, Carter received a plaque and a 50-dollar gift certificate, a nd his teacher received a 100-dollar gift certificate to buy art supplies.

