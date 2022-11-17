ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History

Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown

Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
ringsidenews.com

AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear

AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
PWMania

Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo

In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
ComicBook

Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear

The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net

WrestleMania Could Be On It’s Way To Nashville

Home of 2022’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event, it appears WrestleMania 43 could be on its way to the city if WWE’s wishes are met. Mike Organ at The Tennessean reports that Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., met with WWE about holding WrestleMania in Nashville. Things heated up after Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans produced a draft for the Nashville’s new potential stadium.
wrestletalk.com

Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match

There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
ComicBook

Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear

The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs

Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes The WWE Locker Room Would “Riot” If CM Punk Was Handed A WrestleMania Main Event

Ric Flair believes the WWE locker room would not take kindly to CM Punk showing up and being handed a WrestleMania main event. There has also been speculation that CM Punk may be heading to WWE under the new regime. While there haven’t been any official reports that suggest Punk is heading to WWE, Ric Flair discussed a possible CM Punk return on his To Be The Man podcast.
bodyslam.net

This Week’s WWE SmackDown Final Viewership And Demographic Rating Down From Last Week

The final viewership ratings are in for this week’s SmackDown. ShowBuzzDaily reports that the final viewership numbers came in at 2.232 million viewers, which is down from the final viewership on November 11. Last Friday’s episode scored a final viewership number of 2.264 million viewers. The final demographic number came in at a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. This number is down from the 0.58 rating the show drew last Friday.
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Breaks Silence On Backstage Fight At AEW All Out

For the last few months the wrestling world has been talking a lot about CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since All Out, but he did recently returned to CFFC to do commentary.
bodyslam.net

Live WWE RAW Results – 11/21/22 – War Games Advantage Ladder Match And More

This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW will serve as the go home show to Survivor Series: War Games this weekend. Only one match has been officially announced as of this writing as Asuka and Rhea Ripley will battle for War Games advantage in a ladder match. It is almost a guarantee that both team Bianca Belair and team Damage CTRL will get involved.
bodyslam.net

Rhea Ripley And Asuka Set For WarGames Advantage Match On RAW

Last week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that team Bayley and team Bianca would have one member of each team go one on one in a WarGames advantage match, but, they didn’t say who. Now, tonight during a commercial break on SmackDown, they plugged RAW, announcing that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place for the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.

