FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana
Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.
Port Authority: 2 taken into custody after bomb threat on JetBlue flight
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after they were accused of making a bomb threat on a JetBlue flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
News 12
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
News 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Some roads in New Rochelle to close for city's Turkey Trot
Several roads in New Rochelle's historic district south of Fifth Avenue between North and Potter will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the city's Turkey Trot on Thursday. Some parts of roads will be totally closed. Also, there's no parking allowed along the route...
News 12
Award-winning chef ensures Yonkers residents don't stay hungry on Thanksgiving
An award-winning chef gave back to the Yonkers community Wednesday in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Chef Peter Kelly, of X20 Restaurant, and his staff cooked meals for residents in the city's municipal housing buildings. Volunteers said that a total of 350 meals were packaged and delivered. Kelly grew up in...
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
News 12
Calls grow for Amazon to address privacy, safety concerns following Turn To Tara investigation
There are growing calls for Amazon to address privacy and safety concerns after a Turn To Tara investigation exposed vulnerabilities with its newest delivery service, Key For Business. The service allows drivers to enter people's homes without a key. Oscar Gilcrest, a Yonkers building superintendent, claims he witnessed a worker...
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Central Islip man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting 2 nephews with metal pipe
The Suffolk District Attorney tells News 12 Carlos Ortega left New York shortly after his arrest to go to his native Guatemala.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
Witness to fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie files $50 million lawsuit filed against hotel
A Poughkeepsie hotel is being sued following a shooting during Marist College parent weekend on Oct. 2.
News 12
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month.
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
Police: Suspect sought in stolen credit card shopping spree throughout Westchester
Troopers say he used stolen cards to buy $1,173 worth of merchandise in Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
