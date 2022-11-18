ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

News 12

Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS

Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
STAMFORD, CT

