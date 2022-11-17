Read full article on original website
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
Tony Khan On If CM Punk Asked For Colt Cabana To Be Out Of The AEW Locker Room: No, He Never Asked For That
The rumors have been debunked. There’s been a lot of talk since CM Punk has left AEW following his suspension and Colt Cabana suddenly showed back up on TV, if Punk was the catalyst to keep Colt off AEW. During the Full Gear post show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if it was true that CM Punk asked for Colt to be sent to ROH and out of the AEW locker room, to which Tony says it is not true and also just felt like Colt was a logical opponent for Jericho in Baltimore.
AEW Full Gear: Saraya vs Britt Baker Match Result
Saraya made her return to the ring, but was she successful?. During the entrances, fans were emotional as was Saraya, who’s brother was ringside as she made her entrance. Once the bell rung, the story was clear as early on Saraya took a neck bump, overselling it before standing up with a smile. From then on Britt would work Saraya’s neck. Saraya on the other hand looked like she didn’t miss a beat inside the ring. Saraya would hit the Night Cap, with Britt barely kicking out at 2.
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown
Tonight’s SmackDown is shaping up to be an eventful night for the blue brand. Fightful Select have reported on the match order and several other spoilers for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. You can see the full rundown for the show below. Fightful Select has learned the...
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
AEW Full Gear Crosses One Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW Full Gear will officially have a gate over over 1,000,000 dollars. According to Tony Khan, AEW Full Gear has crossed $1 million in ticket sales. He also confirmed that this is the fourth straight PPV to cross $1 million in the live gate, and it’s the 5th time a PPV is achieving this feat in 2022.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Spoilers (Taped On 11/20/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest set of NJPW STRONG tapings on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full results for the show below. Christopher Daniels def. The DKC. Daniels attacked The DKC...
WWE SmackDown Results – 11/18/22 – World Cup Continues, Shotzi vs Baszler And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown will be an important one as we get closer and closer to Survivor Series. This article will be updated as the show airs. -The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre out for a promo. Sheamus pokes fun at technical difficulties from last week. Sheamus puts over his history with McIntyre. They tease the fifth man and Sami Zayn interrupts. Crowd breaks out into Ucey chants. Sami Zayn comes out and guarantees The Bloodline will win War Games. Sheamus hints at the fifth man, saying Sami Zayn will crap his pants when he sees who it is.
Richard King Explains Why His AEW Dark Match Against Ortiz Didn’t Air, Gets Advice From Christopher Daniels
Richard King is on his way to big things. Independent wrestler Richard King has made his name across many independent promotions but has become a mainstay on BattleSlam. He also got the opportunity to wrestle on AEW Dark, including one match that didn’t air against Ortiz. While talking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, King explained why the match didn’t make air on AEW Dark and revealed some advice he received afterwards.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
AEW Full Gear: The Acclaimed vs Swerve In Our Glory AEW Tag Title Match Result
The tag titles were on the line in New Jersey. Max Caster’s freestyle took aim at several people including Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Bowens heavily sold his right shoulder early in the match. Billy Gunn was not at ringside for the match. Swerve continued to work a more heel style. He brought a barricade to ringside to the confusion of Keith Lee.
Ten Man Tag Team Match Added To Full Gear Zero Hour
The battle is set for tomorrow night. During tonight’s AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy set out a challenge to The Factory, a ten man tag team match for tomorrow night. When QT Marshall questioned Orange Cassidy for only having three members of the Best Friends, Rocky Romero revealed himself, showing that he’s here too. As for the fifth man, they told The Factory to watch the video on the screen, which showed clips of Danhausen in black and white, seemingly more creepy than ever. The match was then made official for AEW Full Gear Zero Hour tomorrow night at 7/6c on AEW’s YouTube Channel.
Jamie Noble Announces His Final WWE Match
Jamie Noble has announced his pro wrestling swan song. Jamie Noble issued a statement on social media that he will be wrestling his last WWE match on Sunday, December 11th from the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston,...
Ultra Championship Match Announced For PCW ULTRA: ANNIVER7ARY
PCW Ultra’s ‘ANNIVER7ARY’ Show is coming up Friday, January 27, 2023 at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. The event is the 7th anniversary for PCW Ultra and they’ve announced a big headlining match. At the event, the current Ultra Champion, Jacob Fatu, will be defending his championship against Black Taurus in what’s sure to be an epic battle. Previously, PCW Ultra announced the first match for the show which is Viva Van vs. Masha Slamovich for the UltraWoman Championship.
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
Tony Khan On Getting Wayward Son Cleared
The Elite made their big return to Full Gear and they came with new music. They entered with Wayward Son by Kansas, after reports of them trying to trademark “Wayward Sons” over the last week. Now, during the Full Gear post show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the trademark and the big return of the Elite, to which he says they never wanted to change The Elite name.
