Fox 59
Sunny streak enters its fourth day; Storm-free for holiday travelers
Bright, sunny skies are often not afforded in the month of November but we have a streak of sunny days entering the holiday weekend. Tuesday was the WARMEST afternoon here in nearly two weeks with temperatures rising well into the 50s. 60-degree temps are within reach Wednesday as the new pattern persists. Last week, the arctic branch of the jet stream dove south across the Nation but has been in full retreat since Monday. Our air now has its origins from the Pacific ocean and the milder, oceanic air is bathing the Nation.
Fox 59
Suddenly back to 60-degrees; This Thanksgiving will be the warmest in 7 years
Temperatures have been steadily climbing each afternoon and look to remain quite mild through the long holiday weekend. We returned to 60° warmth just before the Thanksgiving holiday! This was the warmest November 23rd here in 16 years and the WARMEST afternoon in nearly two weeks! It’s a full blown pattern change that began earlier in the week. Remember that wind-chill early Sunday morning???
