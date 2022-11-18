ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees is back!

By De'Jah Gross
 6 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ and enjoy live music with the Zac Brown Tribute Band.

“I’m so excited to invite the community back to 2300 degrees, we haven’t done this since pre pandemic so it’s the first time in almost three years, our shops will be heating up with great sales and we have new selections in our cafe. Just a great thing, all around,” said Ann Campbell.

2300 Degrees is free for everyone. Beverages will be on sale for six dollars at admission.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

