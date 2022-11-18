Mia Yim is excited to be in the OC. Mia Yim has returned to WWE on November 7th and upon her return, she attacked Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley to align herself with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The OC. Now, Mia sat down with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats where she discussed joining the group. She noted that she has history with the OC, and she also confessed that being part of the stable is an honor. Yim went on to say that aligning with the trio was probably the best way for her to return to WWE because working with them keeps her calm.

11 HOURS AGO