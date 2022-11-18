Read full article on original website
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
18-year-old Victoria Lee vs. Zeba Bano officially set for ONE on Prime Video 6
Victoria Lee, the younger sister of ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee, has booked her first fight in over a year. The 18-year-old competitor will return to action against Zeba Bano at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 6 card scheduled on Jan 13 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez officially set for UFC 284
A huge flyweight bout has been added to UFC 284 in early 2023. Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez look to get back into title contention when the UFC returns to Australia in February. Kara-France and Perez will compete at UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth,...
Mia Yim Is Honored To Be Apart Of The OC
Mia Yim is excited to be in the OC. Mia Yim has returned to WWE on November 7th and upon her return, she attacked Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley to align herself with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The OC. Now, Mia sat down with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats where she discussed joining the group. She noted that she has history with the OC, and she also confessed that being part of the stable is an honor. Yim went on to say that aligning with the trio was probably the best way for her to return to WWE because working with them keeps her calm.
Royal Rumble 2023 Has The Largest Gate In Event History
The Royal Rumble is raking in the money. Royal Rumble season is quickly approaching come January and already in November, the event is making big money moves. WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2023 is the biggest gate in companies history at $5 million, surpassing the previous best in 2017. As of this writing, nothing has been revealed as far as a card for the event, but we do know that Royal Rumble will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 officially set for ONE on Prime Video 7
Cup shots hopefully won’t prevent these two from fighting in early 2023. Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon...
Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1
The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite Results – 11/23/22 – Chicago, Illinois
All Elite Wrestling held their annual Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite live on Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on the TBS Network. Below are the quick results for AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite – 11/23/22:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy...
Watch: The Baddies And Jade Cargill Confront Bow Wow At Meet And Greet
Over the past few weeks, Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. He even took shots at Jade Cargill for that reason. However, Cargill made it clear she would squash Bow Wow. In fact, their beef took a whole different turn recently. As revealed by...
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
Conor McGregor Stands Up For Paddy Pimblett, Calls MJF A Clown
Conor has jumped in on the beef. MJF and Paddy The Baddy have beeb trading jabs on social media this week. MJF mentioned that Paddy is a ”Dollar store Conor McGregor.” Well, you say his name and he appears. McGregor took to twitter to root for Paddy and says he has no idea who MJF is.
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
Speak Now: Chicago crowd split on The Elite/CM Punk, AEW Dynamite recap
Denise covers everything from the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite.
Reason Why Aliyah Has Been Off WWE TV Reportedly Revealed
While Aliyah was initially injured a few weeks ago, she is more than ready to go at this time. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s status. It is apparent that the former Breaking Ground star isn’t injured. We were told by a tenured member of the creative team...
Alex Hammerstone: I’m Still Very Much Trying To Figure Out Exactly What The Next Steps Forward Are
Alex Hammerstone has big aspirations in wrestling. Alex Hammerstone is the current Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and recently signed a deal with the company that will lock him down for years to come. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about the future. While Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hammerstone mentioned that he isn’t sure what’s next, but he’s looking to make history. He noted that he wouldn’t be satisfied if he didn’t capitalize on future opportunities.
