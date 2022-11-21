Read full article on original website
2022 11/23 – Edna May Pennington
Edna May Pennington, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:46 am November 16, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born May 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Arthur and Edith Violet (Erikson) Johnson. Edna married James William Pennington on June 14, 1957, in Elmhurst, Illinois. There were blessed with sixty-one years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.
