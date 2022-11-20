The Marion County Board Tuesday night approved a new four year contract with the Laborer’s Union and agreed to absorb a 5.6-percent increase in health insurance premiums. The new Laborer’s Contract includes a $2.50 an hour increase the first two years and a $1.25 increase the final two years of the agreement. In approving the agreement, several board members noted the employees covered by the agreement deserve to start above the minimum wage with the type of services they provide to county residents. The contract also makes the new federal Juneteenth a holiday. County Treasurer Gary Purcell and Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller thanked the board, noting the increases would make a difference.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO