2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush
Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
2022 11/24 – Terry Shook
Terry Shook, age 68 of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the Lake of Egypt on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Terry was born on January 23, 1954, in Roswell, New Mexico the son of Lowell E. and Audrey L. (Eden) Shook. He is survived by his loyal companion,...
2022 11/28 – Phillip DeChatelets
Phillip DeChatelets, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Phillip was born on March 9, 1949, the son of Placide and Catherine E. (Griner) DeChatelets. He is survived by several cousins; and loving caregivers at Bryan Manor. He was preceded in death by...
2022 11/24 – Tony Eugene Whipple
Tony Eugene Whipple, 67 of Opdyke, IL passed away November 12, 2022, at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon, IL. Born September 6, 1955, in Cairo, he was the son of Mellie and Patricia J. (Lane) Whipple who preceded him in death. He worked as a diesel mechanic prior...
Harlan’s 8 Three’s Help Orphans To Opening Night Win — Prep Hoops
The Centralia Orphans got 8 three pointers from Cruz Harland as they had no issue knocking off Civic Memorial 58-30. Also last night Carbondale routed Maryville Christian 63-24, Gateway Legacy over Southwestern 59-33 and Jerseyville beat North Greene 64-25. Centralia returns to Roxana tonight to take on the host Shells at 7:30 in the main gym following Southwestern and East Alton-Wood River. In the Junior High Gym, Freeburg and Maryville Christian will be followed by North Greene and Marquette.
Rural Odin home destroyed by fire
The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Brandi Pierce of North Cherry in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on an outstanding Marion County felony warrant on pending charges of possession and manufacture or delivery of fentanyl. The bond is set at $20,000.
2022 11/23 – Lee Michael Knaus
Lee Michael Knaus, 44, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 2:01 am November 20, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born September 9, 1978, in Springfield, Illinois to Edgar and Donna Jean “Jeany” (Bridges) Knaus. In addition to his parents, Lee is...
Lady Cats 4th At DuQuoin, Keller & Gregg Named All Tournament….Salem Hosts Fairfield Tonight On WJBD
The Salem Lady Wildcats dropped their 3rd place game at the DuQuoin Tournament to Woodlawn on Saturday 41-36. Alisia Keller led Salem with 13 and Emma Gregg added 12. Keller and Gregg were also named to the All Tournament Team. The Lady Cats will host Fairfield tonight starting around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Jr High Boys Basketball – Bobcats At Altamont Tonight, SC Wins Along With Raccoon & Centralia
Bobcats Back In Action Tonight Riding 6-Game Win Streak. The 8-3 Salem Bobcats are back in action tonight riding a 6-game win streak as they head to Altamont Public to take on the Wildcats. SC Routs Ramsey. The SC Falcons are at CHBC after pulling out a 50-21 win over...
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
Centralia’s incumbent mayor and one candidate for city council on hand as candidate filing opens
Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder and City Council candidate Barri Allen were on hand at Centralia City Hall Monday morning as candidate filing began. Kuder, who is finishing a two year term as Mayor, is now seeking serve another four years as Mayor. “I believe it’s a pleasure again to be...
Christ Our Rock High School receives matching-fund donation of $60,000
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School has announced the receipt of a $60,000 matching fund donation that will go towards needed repairs and maintenance of the school’s transportation fleet. The Maschhoffs LLC conducted the match in conjunction with the school’s Sterling Evening dinner and auction. It was part of...
Salem City Council gets update on West Whitaker Street project
The Salem City Council Monday night received an update on public works projects. Public Works Director Annette Solo says the West Whitaker Street project is moving along quickly. “They need about 15 more good days of weather to get that job done. They started bringing in rock and everything today...
Kaskaskia College Hosts Big Night Of Hoops
It’s a big night at Kaskaskia College tonight as the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Vincennes University. The Blue Angels open the night at 5pm taking their 4-2 record to the court. The Blue Devils are 8-0 and will tip at 7pm against the 11th ranked...
Marion County Board approves Laborer’s contract and picks up health insurance increase for employees
The Marion County Board Tuesday night approved a new four year contract with the Laborer’s Union and agreed to absorb a 5.6-percent increase in health insurance premiums. The new Laborer’s Contract includes a $2.50 an hour increase the first two years and a $1.25 increase the final two years of the agreement. In approving the agreement, several board members noted the employees covered by the agreement deserve to start above the minimum wage with the type of services they provide to county residents. The contract also makes the new federal Juneteenth a holiday. County Treasurer Gary Purcell and Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller thanked the board, noting the increases would make a difference.
Salem Mayor to ask for downtown occupancy rule discussion to be tabled (updated)
Salem Mayor Nic Farley will ask the city council tonight to table discussion on zoning regulations for residential occupancy of upper stories of a downtown building. Farley asked for the issue to be put on the agenda as a result of frustration expressed by a few downtown building owners, but wants to wait until a full city council can participate. Two will be absent from Monday night’s meeting.
Salem Mayor Nic Farley and two city council candidates file for sets up for election in April
Salem Mayor Nic Farley and two candidates for the two open city council seats were on hand when filing for the April municipal elections opened at 7:30 Monday morning at Salem City Hall. Farley is seeking a four year term as mayor. “The work we’ve done the last year and...
Current Marion County Board meets for the final time, new board to be sworn in December fifth
The Tuesday night meeting was the final one for the current Marion County Board. As the meeting came to a close, Board Chair Debbie Smith took time to reflect back on their work. “It’s going to be a whole new board. We don’t know what direction they will go in...
