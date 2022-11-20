ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush

Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/24 – Terry Shook

Terry Shook, age 68 of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the Lake of Egypt on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Terry was born on January 23, 1954, in Roswell, New Mexico the son of Lowell E. and Audrey L. (Eden) Shook. He is survived by his loyal companion,...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/28 – Phillip DeChatelets

Phillip DeChatelets, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Phillip was born on March 9, 1949, the son of Placide and Catherine E. (Griner) DeChatelets. He is survived by several cousins; and loving caregivers at Bryan Manor. He was preceded in death by...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/24 – Tony Eugene Whipple

Tony Eugene Whipple, 67 of Opdyke, IL passed away November 12, 2022, at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon, IL. Born September 6, 1955, in Cairo, he was the son of Mellie and Patricia J. (Lane) Whipple who preceded him in death. He worked as a diesel mechanic prior...
OPDYKE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Harlan’s 8 Three’s Help Orphans To Opening Night Win — Prep Hoops

The Centralia Orphans got 8 three pointers from Cruz Harland as they had no issue knocking off Civic Memorial 58-30. Also last night Carbondale routed Maryville Christian 63-24, Gateway Legacy over Southwestern 59-33 and Jerseyville beat North Greene 64-25. Centralia returns to Roxana tonight to take on the host Shells at 7:30 in the main gym following Southwestern and East Alton-Wood River. In the Junior High Gym, Freeburg and Maryville Christian will be followed by North Greene and Marquette.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Odin home destroyed by fire

The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
ODIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Brandi Pierce of North Cherry in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on an outstanding Marion County felony warrant on pending charges of possession and manufacture or delivery of fentanyl. The bond is set at $20,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/23 – Lee Michael Knaus

Lee Michael Knaus, 44, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 2:01 am November 20, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born September 9, 1978, in Springfield, Illinois to Edgar and Donna Jean “Jeany” (Bridges) Knaus. In addition to his parents, Lee is...
TEXICO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court

Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Christ Our Rock High School receives matching-fund donation of $60,000

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School has announced the receipt of a $60,000 matching fund donation that will go towards needed repairs and maintenance of the school’s transportation fleet. The Maschhoffs LLC conducted the match in conjunction with the school’s Sterling Evening dinner and auction. It was part of...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem City Council gets update on West Whitaker Street project

The Salem City Council Monday night received an update on public works projects. Public Works Director Annette Solo says the West Whitaker Street project is moving along quickly. “They need about 15 more good days of weather to get that job done. They started bringing in rock and everything today...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kaskaskia College Hosts Big Night Of Hoops

It’s a big night at Kaskaskia College tonight as the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Vincennes University. The Blue Angels open the night at 5pm taking their 4-2 record to the court. The Blue Devils are 8-0 and will tip at 7pm against the 11th ranked...
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Board approves Laborer’s contract and picks up health insurance increase for employees

The Marion County Board Tuesday night approved a new four year contract with the Laborer’s Union and agreed to absorb a 5.6-percent increase in health insurance premiums. The new Laborer’s Contract includes a $2.50 an hour increase the first two years and a $1.25 increase the final two years of the agreement. In approving the agreement, several board members noted the employees covered by the agreement deserve to start above the minimum wage with the type of services they provide to county residents. The contract also makes the new federal Juneteenth a holiday. County Treasurer Gary Purcell and Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller thanked the board, noting the increases would make a difference.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Mayor to ask for downtown occupancy rule discussion to be tabled (updated)

Salem Mayor Nic Farley will ask the city council tonight to table discussion on zoning regulations for residential occupancy of upper stories of a downtown building. Farley asked for the issue to be put on the agenda as a result of frustration expressed by a few downtown building owners, but wants to wait until a full city council can participate. Two will be absent from Monday night’s meeting.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy