ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtCiF_0jEzaEgF00

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!

Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 grams of meth to an undercover informant. Crewey admitted to selling the quantity as well as consistently selling meth and heroin over the previous year.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 4

LanePain
6d ago

This is my mom. Before you type a hateful comment, please consider that she is a human being with feelings and that despite her mistakes, she only did what she did to support her 2 sons, one of which is disabled.It is not a good excuse and she is paying for her crime, I know that. But I'm going to be incomplete until i have my mom in my life again... we are all paying for this. Let that be enough and please spare us of your added hatred in the comments...

Reply(2)
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Woman receives drug charge following traffic stop

UPSHUR COUNTY — A 31-year-old woman, Katrina Sandy, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Wednesday, November 16. According to the criminal complaint, which was filed by Patrolman James Fisher of the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), he and Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Forte performed a traffic stop on a red 1994 Geo. As Patrolman Fisher made a driver-side approach, Deputy Forte was already asking the passenger out of the vehicle, who was later identified as Katrina Sandy. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Kenneth Schoolcraft. In the complaint it is noted that Schoolcraft wouldn’t notice Patrolman Fisher standing next to him while he was seated in the vehicle. Patrolman Fisher observed Schoolcraft staring at the passenger floorboard for approximately 20 seconds, appearing to be in a daze.
BUCKHANNON, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Witness Retaliation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court documents and statements made in court, from July 2021 through August...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Inmate chased through hospital during escape attempt

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces additional charges after attempting to escape police custody earlier this month. Reports from the Bluefield City Police Department confirm that on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Patrolman Barton was in room #1 of Bluefield Regional Hospital with Tracy Pauley who was being held on a Bluefield City warrant for no drivers license and drug paraphernalia, along with a Felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic (Fentanyl) out of Tazewell County, Virginia.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after West Virginia shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fayette Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fatal shooting. Ashtin Owens, 27, of Scarbro died after being shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

One dead after Fayette County shooting

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — One person was left dead after a shooting in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. According to Sheriff Fridley, just before 9 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies were notified of one man who had been shot in the stomach area inside a trailer within the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in the Glen Jean area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas display at courthouse in Hinton has items stolen, vandalized

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Two Christmas trees are stolen and another item is badly damaged from display in front of the Summers County Courthouse. According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, it is believed the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 19, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy