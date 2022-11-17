Read full article on original website
KEYC
KEYC News Now debuts new studio
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa.
KEYC
WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set
WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set
KEYC
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children
Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build the new set for our newscasts.
KEYC
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team wins 14-10 over Rogers in the Class 5A semifinals to advance to the state championship. The Scarlets will play Elk River on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
KEYC
KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
KEYC
Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better.
KEYC
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
KEYC
Springfield advances to state title game with 54-30 win over Deer River
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team won their semifinals matchup against Deer River 54-30 Saturday morning. The Tigers will play Minneota for the Class A championship Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 10:03 a.m.
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
KEYC
Buff City Soap opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
KEYC
North Mankato Taylor Library: Sign-ups open for breakfast with Santa, New Year’s time capsule event
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign-ups are now open for holiday events at North Mankato Taylor Library. Next month, the library will host Breakfast with Santa and DIY New Year’s Time Capsules. Breakfast with Santa will be on Saturday, Dec. 17. Attendees can make crafts, take home free books...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
KEYC
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving

Milder temperatures is the weather theme this week. Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled 'accidental drowning'. Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave's death has been ruled an "accidental drowning" by medical examiners.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
KEYC
Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts
Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
