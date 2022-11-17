ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

KEYC

KEYC News Now debuts new studio

KEYC News Now debuts new studio

Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set

WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set

Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause

Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause

Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KEYC

Buff City Soap opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving

Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving

Milder temperatures is the weather theme this week. Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled 'accidental drowning'. Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave's death has been ruled an "accidental drowning" by medical examiners.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts

Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole

Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
FARIBAULT, MN

