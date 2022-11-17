Read full article on original website
Related
asurampage.com
ASU Takes Time to De-stress at the Stress-Less Fair
The third annual Stress-Less Fair was held in the CJ Davidson University Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and featured many different vendors and activities for guests to participate in. This year’s Stress-Less Fair reached many students and community members, attracting several attendees and vendors to the event. “We had...
fox44news.com
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
City of San Angelo announces Thanksgiving closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced various closures that will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash & Landfill There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive […]
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
asurampage.com
What’s New In San Angelo - The Month of November
San Angelo has received new and prospective businesses throughout the last few months to help grow the community. Angelo State University students can visit FroYo & Sweets Downtown, a woman-owned shop located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave. near Stephens Central Library, for a sweet treat. With multiple flavor options, bulk candy, novelty sodas, smoothies and more, FroYo & Sweets Downtown is a great place to grab a sweet treat. The shop also features places to sit inside and eat, so you can study while you enjoy a snack!
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?
Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's When Trout Will Be Stocked in Foster Park!!!
AUSTIN – The annual Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout stocking is heading back to waterbodies across the state to kick off the holiday season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will begin stocking thousands of rainbow trout on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Crews are scheduled...
San Angelo LIVE!
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
San Angelo LIVE!
BOOKING REPORT: Only 3 Arrested During Freezing Temps Sunday
SAN ANGELO, TX – Only three suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
San Angelo LIVE!
Convicted Local Meth Dealer Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
SAN ANGELO – A convicted local meth dealer last week was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty. According to court documents, on Nov. 17, 2022 at 9 a.m., Paulina Vizcaino, 25, of San Angelo, was sentenced to sentenced to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 18th
No significant accumulation expected but some in the northern parts of the Concho Valley could see the first snow of the season.
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
koxe.com
Light Wintry Mix Possible Early Saturday – No Major Impact Expected
The San Angelo National Weather Service has issued the following Special Weather Statement. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by.
Comments / 0