Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating
The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
Summit Daily News
Inflation, cost of living increases highlight the importance of community dinners this Thanksgiving
With historic inflation and a more than 150% increase in demand for aid at local food banks compared to 2021, leaders and volunteers across Summit County have been working hard to provide a welcoming dinner for the community this Thanksgiving. Family & Intercultural Resource Center executive director Brianne Snow said...
Summit Daily News
Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving
Editor’s note: If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com. Last updated at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 23. People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County...
Summit Daily News
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
AVON — Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew...
Summit Daily News
Wintertime Adventures in Dillon ￼
From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.
Summit Daily News
Building Hope to present 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Breckenridge in December
The community is invited for an evening of outdoor films in December. The 5Point Adventure Film Festival, presented by Building Hope Summit County, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. According to a news release, 5Point Film curates and...
Summit Daily News
NextFifty Initiative awards $30K grant to Summit County Community & Senior Center
The NextFifty Initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life in older adults, announced $120,642 in grants to five organizations in central Colorado. One of those is the Summit County Community & Senior Center, which received a $30,000 grant. The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a...
Summit Daily News
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?
I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
Summit Daily News
Key funding windfall secures 135 apartments for Summit County workforce amid ‘housing crisis’
Construction will begin this spring on 135 for-rent apartments available to Summit County workers who require affordable housing thanks to tax credits that will fund low-income units in the project. Smith Ranch Apartments will include three, two- to three-story buildings that will house 65 units for low-income earners and 70...
Comments / 0