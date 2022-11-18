ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating

The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail

AVON — Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew...
AVON, CO
Summit Daily News

Wintertime Adventures in Dillon ￼

From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?

I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

