An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots

New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA

The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
The nation's chief weatherman talks forecasting in a time of climate change

New National Weather Service Director Ken Graham was back in Louisiana recently. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Graham began his career as an intern meteorologist at the weather service’s Slidell office in 1994. He eventually became its meteorologist in charge for a 10-year stretch that included the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, Hurricanes Gustav, Ike and Isaac, and the 2016 Baton Rouge area floods. In 2018, he began a four-year stint as director of the National Hurricane Center. He became NWS director in June.
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.

I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter

This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love

Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases

After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
Sunday morning Canal Street hit and run

The New Orleans Police Department’s Hit and Run Fatality Section are investigating a Traffic Fatality that left a 32-year-old woman dead. It occurred just after midnight at the intersection of Canal and South Liberty Streets.
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
