Tina Derbin
6d ago
My grandmother had a heart attack right before my parents and brother were about to fly back to Arizona. As a result they missed their flight that crashed at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. I was in Arizona and I didn't even know there was a plane crash until I went to work the next day, and people were talking about the plane crash. When I finally reached my parents, I was relieved to find out they were ok.
4
you're both wrong
6d ago
that's nothing short of a miracle that they weren't there. so sad she lost her childhood home though, that would hurt
6
